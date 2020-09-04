It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 4, 2020

Pence lies about Detroit protests to defend Trump's baseless conspiracy theory about a plane 'loaded with thugs'

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence.

Asked about President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theory about a plane “loaded with thugs” who were intent on disrupting the Republican National Convention last week, Vice President Mike Pence invoked Detroit with his own lie.

“I know in Detroit there were a large number of arrests several weeks ago and the vast majority of people were from out of state,” Pence said on Fox News' “Special Report with Bret Baier.”



That never happened, the Detroit Police Department confirmed.

“I’m not sure what he is referring to but as for the arrests made at the protest on Aug. 22, we mentioned that there were both Detroit residents and metro Detroit residents arrested and one person from California,” DPD spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood tells Metro Times.

Detroit police arrested large groups of protesters a handful of times since demonstrations broke out on May 29, and each time, a vast majority of the protesters were from Detroit or the suburbs.

The lies began when Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News on Monday that unspecified forces were orchestrating protests in Washington, D.C. during the Republican National Convention.

“We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend. And in the plane, it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that,” Trump said.

That conspiracy theory was strikingly similar to a viral Facebook post that falsely claimed, “At least a dozen males got off the plane in Boise from Seattle, dressed head to toe in black.”

The man who made the post, an Idaho man, warned residents, “Be ready for attacks downtown and residential areas.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Report reveals paramedics did not follow procedure in case of Southfield woman found alive at funeral home Read More

  2. Michigan's gyms and pools are finally allowed to reopen Read More

  3. Wayne County sheriff's corporal killed in brutal jail attack Read More

  4. Even former Gov. Rick Snyder can't stand 'bully' Trump and is endorsing Biden Read More

  5. Don't listen to Trump — voting twice is a felony that will be enforced, Michigan officials warn Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit