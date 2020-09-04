It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 4, 2020

News Hits

Michigan State Police director says that increase in traffic stops involving Black drivers 'merits further review'

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge ROBERTO GALAN / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Roberto Galan / Shutterstock

Since 2017, there has been a sharp increase in traffic stops involving Black drivers in Michigan, new data shows.

As part of Michigan State Police's newly launched Transparency and Accountability website, the public now has streamlined access to information about MSP's training protocol, funding, and department strategies, as well as data relating to the department's recorded use of force cases and traffic stops by county and race. The site breaks down traffic stops performed by MSP officers between 2017-2019, organized by county and race of the person pulled over.



Since 2017, those traffic stops involving Black drivers has increased from 76,924 in 2017 to 84,283 as of last year. Hispanic and Latino drivers have also seen an increase, though only by about 1,000 during the two-year data span. Traffic stops involving white motorists, however, have decreased since 2017, from 328,268 stops to 300,895.

Oakland County saw a decrease in traffic stops among Black drivers, whereas Macomb, Livingston, and Kalamazoo counties reported an increase. In Genesee County, MSP reported 6,247 more stops in 2019 than in 2017.

click to enlarge Michigan State Police traffic stop data between 2017-2019. - MICHIGAN.GOV
  • Michigan.gov
  • Michigan State Police traffic stop data between 2017-2019.

MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said on Tuesday that though he believes MSP members do not factor in race when performing their duties, the increase in stops involving Black motorists "merits further review to ensure that department policies and practices are not resulting in the disparate treatment of some motorists."

As a result, MSP will hire an independent third-party to conduct a thorough review of traffic stop data which, upon completion, will be made available to the public.

“The members of the Michigan State Police hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional conduct and we remain committed to performing our jobs with excellence, integrity, and courtesy, treating all people with dignity and respect,” Gasper said. “If we find we can improve upon our practices to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all people, you have my commitment that we will make the necessary changes.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Report reveals paramedics did not follow procedure in case of Southfield woman found alive at funeral home Read More

  2. Michigan's gyms and pools are finally allowed to reopen Read More

  3. Wayne County sheriff's corporal killed in brutal jail attack Read More

  4. Don't listen to Trump — voting twice is a felony that will be enforced, Michigan officials warn Read More

  5. Even former Gov. Rick Snyder can't stand 'bully' Trump and is endorsing Biden Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit