It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 28, 2020

'Racist' robocall dissuades Detroiters from mail-in voting ahead of presidential election

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Michigan authorities are investigating a robocall targeting Detroiters that falsely claims mail-in voting could lead to arrest, debt collection, or mandatory vaccines.

Describing the call as a “racist” attempt to intimidate Black voters, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said they’re trying to track down whoever is responsible.



Detroit, which is predominantly Black, is a Democratic stronghold.

In the recording, the caller falsely says the identities of mail-in voters “will be part of a public database” used by police to “track down old warrants,” credit card companies to “collect outstanding debt” and health officials to “track people for mandatory” vaccines.

In a news release, Nessel and Benson assured residents that mail-in voting is a “safe, secure, and time-tested method” that “does not expose personal information anymore than simply registering to vote.”

“This is an unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote,” Benson said in a statement. “The call preys on voters’ fear and mistrust of the criminal justice system — at a moment of historic reckoning and confrontation of systemic racism and the generational trauma that results – and twists it into a fabricated threat in order to discourage people from voting.”

Benson pledged that she and Nessel “will use every tool at our disposal to dispel this false rhetoric and seek justice on behalf of every voter who was targeted and harmed by this vicious attempt at voter suppression.”

In the recording, the caller claims to be linked to conservative provocateurs Jacob Wohl and Jack Bergman, both of whom have denied involvement but have a reputation for spreading misinformation, Nessel and Benson said. So far, state officials said there is no evidence that the men are behind the calls.

“This is an unfortunate but perfect example of just how low people will go to undermine this election,” Nessel said in a statement. “This robocall is fraught with scare tactics designed to intimidate Black voters — and we are already working hard to find the bad actors behind this effort.”

Since May, President Donald Trump has pushed the false narrative that mail-in voting will produce “tremendous fraud,” and he threatened to withhold federal money from Michigan because the state was mailing every resident an application to vote in the primary election.

Because of the coronavirus, Michigan election officials expect a record number of residents to vote by mail in the November general election. In 2016, Trump won the election by just 10,704 votes, the slimmest margin in the U.S.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Company run by GOP Senate candidate John James lost tax exempt status after failing to create promised jobs Read More

  2. Geoffery Fieger tapped to represent woman who spent 'two hours' in body bag before being discovered alive by Detroit funeral home staff Read More

  3. Royal Oak's Emagine movie theater to serve as optional classrooms for nearby Catholic school Read More

  4. Detroit Lions offer Ford Field and staff to help with November election, becoming first NFL team to do so Read More

  5. Ted Nugent wants a list of every dead American from the last five years to prove allegedly inflated 'Chinese communist virus' numbers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit