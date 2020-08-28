It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 28, 2020

Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Michigan since outbreak began in March

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge Michigan residents are required to wear masks in stores. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Michigan residents are required to wear masks in stores.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan has surpassed 100,000 — nearly enough to fill Ann Arbor’s Michigan Stadium.

Michigan is the 16th state to reach that grim milestone, with 741 new cases on Friday. The state also reported six new deaths, bringing the total to 6,446.



Michigan confirmed its first infection on March 10.

The number of daily cases peaked in early April, when Michigan ranked third in confirmed infections. After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed aggressive restrictions, the number of cases declined until mid-June. Since then, new cases have steadily risen, but remain far below the peak numbers in early April.

“Because we took some of the most aggressive actions against this virus in the nation, Michigan is faring far better than other states in terms of new cases and deaths, and our economy is moving closer to where it was in March,” Whitmer said in a news release Friday. “Michigan has shown the rest of the country what it means to take aggressive action against COVID-19, but our work is far from over. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a very real threat to our families, our brave frontline workers, and our economy.”

The state averaged 1,125 confirmed cases in April, 512 in May, 215 in June, 564 in July, and 682 so far in August.

click to enlarge daily_coronavirus_cases_in_michigan_-3.png

Whitmer said the federal government must step up with assistance.

“We still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet,” Whitmer said. “Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.”

Whitmer encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, because the coronavirus is not expected to go away anytime soon.

“This virus demands to be taken seriously,” Whitmer said. “This virus will not go away when we get tired of it. We must continue to fight back against COVID-19. That means wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, and doing everything in your power to protect you and your loved ones. And as we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, make sure you get your flu vaccine. Stay smart, and stay safe. Michiganders are tough. We will get through this together.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Company run by GOP Senate candidate John James lost tax exempt status after failing to create promised jobs Read More

  2. Geoffery Fieger tapped to represent woman who spent 'two hours' in body bag before being discovered alive by Detroit funeral home staff Read More

  3. Whitmer deploys Michigan National Guard to streets of Kenosha, Wis., amid unrest Read More

  4. Royal Oak's Emagine movie theater to serve as optional classrooms for nearby Catholic school Read More

  5. Policy is hard. Demagoguing is easy. Fear is effective. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit