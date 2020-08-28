Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Michigan since outbreak began in March

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan has surpassed 100,000 — nearly enough to fill Ann Arbor’s Michigan Stadium.Michigan is the 16th state to reach that grim milestone, with 741 new cases on Friday. The state also reported six new deaths, bringing the total to 6,446.Michigan confirmed its first infection on March 10.The number of daily cases peaked in early April, when Michigan ranked third in confirmed infections. After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed aggressive restrictions, the number of cases declined until mid-June. Since then, new cases have steadily risen, but remain far below the peak numbers in early April.“Because we took some of the most aggressive actions against this virus in the nation, Michigan is faring far better than other states in terms of new cases and deaths, and our economy is moving closer to where it was in March,” Whitmer said in a news release Friday. “Michigan has shown the rest of the country what it means to take aggressive action against COVID-19, but our work is far from over. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a very real threat to our families, our brave frontline workers, and our economy.”The state averaged 1,125 confirmed cases in April, 512 in May, 215 in June, 564 in July, and 682 so far in August.Whitmer said the federal government must step up with assistance.“We still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet,” Whitmer said. “Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.”Whitmer encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, because the coronavirus is not expected to go away anytime soon.“This virus demands to be taken seriously,” Whitmer said. “This virus will not go away when we get tired of it. We must continue to fight back against COVID-19. That means wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, and doing everything in your power to protect you and your loved ones. And as we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, make sure you get your flu vaccine. Stay smart, and stay safe. Michiganders are tough. We will get through this together.”