Thursday, August 20, 2020

Sen. Stabenow calls Trump 'very unstable,' says a vote for Biden is 'a vote for sanity'

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in Warren. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Sen. Debbie Stabenow in Warren.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow called President Trump “very unstable.”

In a Zoom interview with reporters Wednesday, the Michigan Democrat suggested voters should “cast a vote for sanity and competence.”



WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick asked, “Did you just indirectly call Mr. President insane?”

Stabenow responded, “I think we have a very unstable president.”

“What does that mean?” Skubick asked.

“I would just leave it at that,” Stabenow replied. “No one would look at this and say that this is um, stable, stability. I mean, it just … it isn’t.”

Trump would disagree. In the past, he has boasted that he is a “very stable genius” and that “I have the best words.” He even bragged about passing a simple test used to detect mental impairment.


In a news conference later Wednesday, Skubick asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if she believed the president was “insane.” Whitmer, an attorney by training, responded that she’s not a “certified psychologist or psychiatrist.”

“I’m not going to weigh in, Tim,” Whitmer said. “Nice try.”

