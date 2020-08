Sen. Stabenow calls Trump 'very unstable,' says a vote for Biden is 'a vote for sanity'

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Sen. Debbie Stabenow in Warren.

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow called President Trump “very unstable.”In a Zoom interview with reporters Wednesday, the Michigan Democrat suggested voters should “cast a vote for sanity and competence.”Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick asked , “Did you just indirectly call Mr. President insane?”Stabenow responded, “I think we have a very unstable president.”“What does that mean?” Skubick asked.“I would just leave it at that,” Stabenow replied. “No one would look at this and say that this is um, stable, stability. I mean, it just … it isn’t.”Trump would disagree. In the past, he has boasted that he is a “very stable genius” and that “I have the best words.” He even bragged about passing a simple test used to detect mental impairment.In a news conference later Wednesday, Skubick asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if she believed the president was “insane.” Whitmer, an attorney by training, responded that she’s not a “certified psychologist or psychiatrist.”“I’m not going to weigh in, Tim,” Whitmer said. “Nice try.”