It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Michigan's neediest schools will receive $65M in funding to help with impact of COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER'S OFFICE.
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

Michigan schools with students from lower-income families will receive $65 million in additional federal coronavirus relief funds to help provide resources and services that are needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

The money is intended to help economically disadvantaged schools that have been most impacted by the coronavirus. Many students in lower-income areas, for example, don’t have access to the internet to learn remotely.



“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and approach the start of the new school year, we must continue doing everything we can to protect our students, educators, and support staff,” Whitmer said in a news release. “This funding will help us do just that, and ensure crucial support for our schools, whether it’s helping schools access PPE and cleaning supplies or helping students mitigate the impacts of learning loss in districts that need it most.”

The funding comes from the Governor’s Education Relief Fund (GEER), which is intended to help districts that are the most impacted by the coronavirus. School districts are eligible if at least 50% of the students are economically disadvantaged, which is generally defined as students eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

“It’s essential and appreciated that Gov. Whitmer is focusing these resources on districts with the highest need during this pandemic,” Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart said in a statement. “Both from a public health and from an educational standpoint, economically disadvantaged communities need these additional funds to keep students safe and academically engaged. Equity in education funding is a critical issue and it’s encouraging to see Gov. Whitmer remain committed to addressing disparities so every student gets a great education no matter where they live.” 

Eligible schools will be required to spend the money on services and resources such as internet access and digital devices, programs that provide access to remote and in-person student mental health services and other health, safety and wellness needs, and remote learning materials and training.

“The GEER funds announced today are a significant step forward in equitably meeting the academic, social, and emotional needs of our most at-risk youth,” Dr. Leadriane Roby, superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools, said in a statement.

During a news conference Wednesday, Whitmer urged residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“COVID-19 won’t magically go away,” Whitmer said. “It is still ver present. The pandemic won’t end just because we’re tired of dealing with it.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It's Shark Week, motherfuckers! Read More

  2. DPD Chief Craig takes mysterious military helicopter ride over Detroit with Trump AG Barr, U.S. Attorney Schneider Read More

  3. This is no conspiracy theory: Michigan postal employees are sounding the alarms about Trump's cuts to USPS Read More

  4. No, Michigan's DNC delegates did not film their roll call in Canada, you dummies Read More

  5. City Councilman Leland caught on secret FBI wiretap discussing $15,000 bribe at strip club Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit