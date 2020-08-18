It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

DPD Chief Craig takes mysterious military helicopter ride over Detroit with Trump AG Barr, U.S. Attorney Schneider

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig boarded a military helicopter Tuesday with Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider for a trip over the city.

The trio rode in a U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter to tour the city “and for something else I can’t tell you about,” Craig cryptically said at a news conference, according to The Detroit News.



During a press conference, reporters were asked to give the officials some privacy while an ATF agent briefed the trio on the trip.

Detroit police spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood said she couldn’t comment on the trip and referred Metro Times’ to an ATF spokeswoman.

"I don’t think there is anything super secret,”ATF spokeswoman Suzanne Dabkowski tells Metro Times. “The purpose was to observe some of the things that the ATF” is doing in Detroit.

Barr was in the city to discuss “Operation Legend,” a federal initiative to combat violent crime in Detroit and a handful of other cities. More than 60 federal agents and analysts have been deployed to Detroit as homicides in Detroit increased 25% and nonfatal shootings rose 51% over this time last year.

"I’m here to see how it’s working," Barr said. "It's very early on, but I wanted to see how the chief was doing; what his experience has been with it, and how we can improve things.

Democrats questioned the sincerity of Barr's visit, noting that President Donald Trump slashed funding for more police officers.

“If Donald Trump and Bill Barr want to hear from people hurt by their toxic agenda, they should watch tonight’s DNC Convention," state Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, said in a statement. "While Donald Trump gives lip service to the cause of criminal justice reform, he has failed to deliver and has tried to cut funding to hire more police officers.”

Anti-police brutality protesters, lead by activist group Detroit Will Breathe, have marched against the influx of federal agents in Detroit, saying more resources should be instead be used to address the roots of crime.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It's Shark Week, motherfuckers! Read More

  2. Trump's attack on USPS is ratfucking the vote Read More

  3. U.S. Rep. Tlaib votes against Democratic Party's platform, citing need for Medicare for All Read More

  4. City Councilman Leland caught on secret FBI wiretap discussing $15,000 bribe at strip club Read More

  5. Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has been lavishing his campaign funds on pretty much everything — except actually campaigning Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit