It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 17, 2020

News Hits

Advocates fear Michigan online education legislation leaves special needs students in the dust

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

A package of bills approved by the Michigan Senate on Saturday to be voted by the House on Monday leaves it up to local school districts to decide between in-person teaching, online-only schooling, or a variation of both methods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special education advocates fear that the bills do little to ensure access to necessary specialized services to students with learning disabilities.



Marcie Lipsitt, a special needs advocate, told Michigan Radio that many students with special needs are unable to physically use computers, tablets, and other devices required for successful online learning — putting them at a disadvantage for the upcoming, and uncertain, school year.

According to Lipsitt, it's likely that online-only schooling could impact the hours per week students receive “occupational, behavioral, speech, and other specialized services.” Pre-pandemic, students were provided with 30 hours of instruction. Lipsitt fears that those hours could be reduced drastically, as would the quality of coaching each child and parent would receive.

This, Lipsitt says, is also against state law, which ensures special education students the right to have access to teaching personnel that is “specially designed to meet the unique needs of a student with a disability.

Should districts fail to offer-in person instruction or offer comparable in-home or online alternatives, parents could file civil rights complaints.

Funding is also a major issue. According to federal law, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act states that districts must allocate the same amount of funding for its special education programs as the previous year. If Congress fails to provide emergency aid to the nation's schools, districts could be tasked with making cuts to various departments and services, special education included.

Currently, Michigan's School Aid Fund is short by $1.2 billion for this fiscal year.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's attack on USPS is ratfucking the vote Read More

  2. More than 10,500 primary election ballots were tossed out in Michigan, most for arriving late Read More

  3. Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has been lavishing his campaign funds on pretty much everything — except actually campaigning Read More

  4. Daily coronavirus cases reach 3-month high in Michigan as the school year approaches Read More

  5. FDA denied Henry Ford's request to continue using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients after hospital released controversial study Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit