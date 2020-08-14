It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Friday, August 14, 2020

Daily coronavirus cases reach 3-month high in Michigan as the school year approaches

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge Rendering of the coronavirus. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Rendering of the coronavirus.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Michigan reached a three-month high on Thursday, with 1,121 new infections reported.

The state also reported 16 additional deaths, bringing the total to 6,289.



After peaking in early April, coronavirus cases steadily declined through mid-June, a period when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed aggressive restrictions. But after the restrictions were relaxed, the number of new cases has climbed.

In April, the state averaged 1,125 new cases a day. The daily average dropped to 512 in May and 215 in June before rising to 564 in July and 674 so far this month.

click to enlarge The number of daily coronavirus cases in Michigan reached a three-month high on Thursday, with 1,121 new infections reported. - METRO TIMES
  • Metro Times
  The number of daily coronavirus cases in Michigan reached a three-month high on Thursday, with 1,121 new infections reported.

Since the pandemic broke out in March, more than 90,000 cases have been reported in Michigan.

On Friday, Whitmer announced that the state was providing 4 million free masks to Michigan’s most vulnerable residents as part of the state’s partnership with Ford Motor Co. and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Michigan needs to continue to ‘mask up’ to protect us all from COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a news release. “Vulnerable populations may have difficulties buying masks and our schools need face coverings to keep students, staff and community members safe. I am thrilled that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Ford and FEMA are working together to help control the spread of the coronavirus.”

On Aug. 7, Whitmer extended the state of emergency through Sept. 4, giving her the authority to impose more restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.

The state is closely monitoring the rise in cases to determine whether schools should resume in-person instruction. Only about a quarter of Detroit Public Schools Community District students are expected to show up for face-to-face instruction when the school year kicks off next month.

