Detroit ranked worst spot to be stuck at home amid coronavirus pandemic by *checks notes* Lawn Starter dot com

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

If you live in Detroit, you live in the absolute worst place to be stuck at home during this coronavirus pandemic.Well, at least that's according to a new "study" by... LawnStarter.com , a website that pairs people with lawn care services. So take this with a grain of salt.The study ranked Detroit as the worst city to be stuck at home. "The city receives a rock-bottom score in the health and wellness category," the authors wrote. "It also picks up a low score in the community security and financial security columns."The best city to live in during this mess? Frisco, Texas, according to the authors. (Yeah, we've never heard of it, either.) We're dubious of the claim: Texas has become one of the nation's coronavirus hotspots this summer because its leaders reopened its economy too soon.You don't have to be stuck at home in Detroit. Here's our pick for 20 fun things you can do in the Detroit area this summer while social distancing.