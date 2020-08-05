Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

‘Squad is here to stay,’ Rep. Tlaib says in declaring victory in congressional race

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge Rashida Tlaib snaps a selfie in front of her new office in 2019. - ERIK PAUL HOWARD
  • Erik Paul Howard
  • Rashida Tlaib snaps a selfie in front of her new office in 2019.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib declared victory in her 13th District rematch against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

With 87% of the precincts counted Wednesday morning, Tlaib garnered nearly two-thirds of the votes.



“Voters sent a clear message that they’re done waiting for transformative change, that they want an unapologetic fighter who will take on the status quo and win,” Tlaib said in a news release sent shortly after 9 a.m. “We have a resounding mandate to put people before profits. Let it be known that in the 13th District, just like in communities across our country, we are done with establishment politics that put corporations first. If I was considered the most vulnerable member of the Squad, I think it’s safe to say the Squad is here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger.”

In 2018, Tlaib, 44, narrowly defeated Jones, 60, in a crowded primary contest. Observers believed it was going to be another tight race, but Tlaib proved she’s incredibly popular in her district, which covers parts of Detroit and Romulus and all of Highland Park, Inkster, River Rouge, Ecorse, and Westland.

In her first term, Tlaib became a household name across the country but never lost focus on her district, opening active neighborhood service centers and helping bring millions of dollars for local hospitals, utilities assistance, and Veteran Affairs services during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also fought against car insurance redlining, environmental injustices, systemic racism, and facial recognition technology.

“The 13th Congressional District raised me, and it is an honor to represent my neighbors in the United States House of Representatives,” Tlaib says. “This re-election campaign took place during unprecedented times and involved us showing up for others and making sure our people had what they needed to get through the COVID-19 pandemic while demanding change and the end to systemic racism.”

Jones couldn’t be reached for comment.

“Onward to November, defeating the impeached President, and showing up for each other along the way,” Tlaib says.

Related Photo-essay: Rashida Tlaib goes to Washington: The historic 116th Congress now looks a bit more like Detroit
Photo-essay: Rashida Tlaib goes to Washington
The historic 116th Congress now looks a bit more like Detroit
By Erik Paul Howard
Local News

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Family of deceased woman sues Ferndale Police after leaving her with suspected serial killer Read More

  2. Civil rights complaint urges Michigan to halt the environmental racism of hazardous waste sites Read More

  3. Rep. Tlaib supports BREATHE Act, includes defunding police, reparations, universal basic income Read More

  4. Republicans are victim-blaming Gov. Whitmer Read More

  5. Some polling stations in Detroit opened late because workers didn't show up Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit