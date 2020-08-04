Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Some polling stations in Detroit opened late because workers didn't show up

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge Polling station in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Polling station in Detroit.

Several polling locations in Detroit failed to open on time Tuesday morning because election workers didn’t show up, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.

The state dispatched about 35 workers to polling stations that were short-staffed.



Polls were supposed to open statewide at 7 a.m. At least one polling station at Northwest Baptist Church didn’t open until about 9 a.m.

All of the polling stations were open by 9 a.m.

The state had encouraged voters to cast absentee ballots because of COVID-19 concerns. As of Tuesday morning, the SOS Office issued 2.1 million absentee ballots. Of those, 1.5 million were returned, compared to 484,000 in the 2016 primary election.

In Detroit, more than 104,000 absentee ballots were issued to voters, and 64,400 were returned.

Any absentee ballot that arrives at clerks offices after Tuesday won’t be counted. If you have an absentee ballot, you can take it to a drop off box or your clerk’s office. Here’s a list of drop off locations.

Because of the increase in absentee voting, the state cautioned that official election results may not be determined for a day or two.

Problems at Detroit polling stations are nothing new. In the presidential election in 2016, more than a dozen precincts had broken ballot machines, and at least one polling station didn’t open on time. Some voters left polling stations without voting because of disorganized poll workers and two-hour lines.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Henry Ford declines further comment on Dr. Fauci's assessment of 'flawed' hydroxychloroquine study Read More

  2. 3 Macomb County morgue employees fired amid allegations of racism and sexism Read More

  3. Dark money group spends $50,000 on shady campaign to oust Rep. Tlaib in primary election Read More

  4. Viral anti-Trump ad urges Michigan voters to 'bring back America' by voting for Biden Read More

  5. Trump claims vindication from Henry Ford hydroxychloroquine study, but scientists say it may be skewed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit