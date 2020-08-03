Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 3, 2020

3 Macomb County morgue employees fired amid allegations of racism and sexism

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Three employees at the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s office have been fired amid an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and racism.

A death investigator launched a complaint after an employee brought a cake decorated with a black penis to the office, a day after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police. And it was not the first time male genitalia ended up in the office.



According to the complaint, penises were featured on screen savers, sticky notes, and printed images.

The cake was the final straw, the death investigator says.

"I was livid — furious actually," the employee tells the Free Press. "All these cities are on fire for the Black Lives Matter movement, and here's my staff eating a black penis cake as a joke? That really pushed me over the edge."

The July 18 complaint also alleges racism.

"There has been an ongoing hostile work environment within the Medical Examiner's Office since I have been here," the complaint states. "The office culture is tainted with racism toward people of color. This was not only ignored by managing personnel, but participated in by the supervising staff."

Employees also are accused of mocking Black family members who called about their loved ones’ deaths. At one point, when a Black family said it was having trouble identifying a body, a morgue worker suggested, “Show them a picture of his penis. Maybe they’ll recognize him by that.”

The death investigator says other employees also complained, but nothing was done to address the allegations.

The county and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are investigating.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Toilet to table: Michigan farmers feed crops with ‘toxic brew’ of human and industrial waste Read More

  2. Viral anti-Trump ad urges Michigan voters to 'bring back America' by voting for Biden Read More

  3. Dr. Fauci says Henry Ford hydroxychloroquine study touted by Trump is 'flawed' Read More

  4. Activist requests a grand jury to find Prosecutor Kym Worthy guilty of a misdemeanor over election filing Read More

  5. These 35 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit