Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 23, 2020

President Trump to deploy federal agents in Detroit as part of 'Operation Legend'

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge President Trump. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • President Trump.

Federal agents are coming to Detroit in the next three weeks to combat what the Justice Department called a “sudden surge of violent crime,” the White House announced Wednesday.

The deployment is part of “Operation Legend,” which the Trump administration has billed as a “sustained, systemic and coordinated law enforcement initiative” to aid local police.



The deployment is much different than the one Portland, Oregon, where camouflage-clad federal officers have clashed with protesters and even grabbed demonstrators from the street and stuffed them in unmarked, rented minivans.

Mayor Mike Duggan said he supports the deployment of federal agents, as long as they are not dealing with what have been largely peaceful protests.

“We have great partnerships with the U.S. Attorney, the ATF and the DEA,” Duggan said during a press briefing Wednesday. “I’ve never seen as many illegal guns on the street that we have today. If they want to have more ATF officers dealing with the illegal trafficking of guns, that would be a welcome contribution.”

Under Operation Legend, Attorney General William Barr pledged to deploy more than 100 agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals, DEA, and ATF to assist local law enforcement, beginning in Chicago, Kansas City, and Albuquerque. In the next three weeks, the agents will be sent to Detroit, Cleveland, and Milwaukee, the White House announced on its website Wednesday.

Trump has come under fierce criticism for sending federal officers to quell protests in Portland, where demonstrations have grown in size in response to the deployment. The ACLU and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum have filed lawsuits, accusing federal agents of unlawful tactics. On Wednesday, Duggan said he would resist any efforts to send federal agents to Detroit to quell protests.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dozens of employees at MOCAD and the DIA demand the ousters of their executive directors, alleging toxic workplaces Read More

  2. Police worried about tainted cocaine in the Grosse Pointes after at least 5 overdoses Read More

  3. DEA says those are its agents in viral video in Detroit, not the ones Trump said he would send Read More

  4. Trump vows to send federal agents to Detroit, like those seen in Portland Read More

  5. These 35 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit