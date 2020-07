President Trump to deploy federal agents in Detroit as part of 'Operation Legend'

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

Federal agents are coming to Detroit in the next three weeks to combat what the Justice Department called a “sudden surge of violent crime,” the White House announced Wednesday.The deployment is part of “Operation Legend,” which the Trump administration has billed as a “sustained, systemic and coordinated law enforcement initiative” to aid local police.The deployment is much different than the one Portland, Oregon, where camouflage-clad federal officers have clashed with protesters and even grabbed demonstrators from the street and stuffed them in unmarked, rented minivans.Mayor Mike Duggan said he supports the deployment of federal agents, as long as they are not dealing with what have been largely peaceful protests.“We have great partnerships with the U.S. Attorney, the ATF and the DEA,” Duggan said during a press briefing Wednesday. “I’ve never seen as many illegal guns on the street that we have today. If they want to have more ATF officers dealing with the illegal trafficking of guns, that would be a welcome contribution.”Under Operation Legend, Attorney General William Barr pledged to deploy more than 100 agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals, DEA, and ATF to assist local law enforcement, beginning in Chicago, Kansas City, and Albuquerque. In the next three weeks, the agents will be sent to Detroit, Cleveland, and Milwaukee, the White House announced on its website Wednesday.Trump has come under fierce criticism for sending federal officers to quell protests in Portland, where demonstrations have grown in size in response to the deployment. The ACLU and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum have filed lawsuits , accusing federal agents of unlawful tactics. On Wednesday, Duggan said he would resist any efforts to send federal agents to Detroit to quell protests.