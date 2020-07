Detroit mayor and police chief say they don't want Trump to send federal agents here

click to enlarge City of Detroit, Flickr Creative Commons

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, left, and Police Chief James Craig at a recent press conference about Detroit's police brutality protests.

Neither the City of Detroit nor the Detroit Police Department has had any contact from any representative of the federal government about any plans to sends DHS officers to Detroit. There could be no possible justification for such an action. The Detroit Police Department has had the support of the Detroit community in making sure our city did not have a single store looted or a single fire started during the protests.



Unlike nearly every other major city in the country, the Detroit Police Department never requested assistance from the National Guard - we handled our issues as a community. We definitely have no need for any federal presence being sent in now.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig have joined other Michigan officials in saying they don't want President Donald Trump to send federal agents to help law enforcement deal with the ongoing police brutality protests, as he has threatened.On Monday, Trump said he would send the federal officers to cities "run by liberal Democrats," including Detroit. Trump made the comment after a reporter asked about the mysterious, unidentified agents that were seen on video detaining protesters in Portland, Oregon. Officials there have said the presence of the federal agents is only escalating tensions between the protesters and law enforcement.But Detroit's protests have been largely peaceful, and have not seen the violence, looting, or arson as other large cities have — which is why Duggan and Craig said the officers are unwelcome here.In a statement, they said:Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib also opposed Trump sending the officers.On Tuesday, protest organizers Detroit Will Breathe posted on Instagram what appeared to be federal officers entering unmarked cars near Seven Mile and Evergreen Roads.Updated at 7:48 p.m.: A Drug Enforcement Administration spokesman says that the agency was executing an enforcement action at Seven Mile and Evergreen.