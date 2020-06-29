Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Monday, June 29, 2020

Detroit police release videos of squad car driving through crowd of protesters

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge Screen grab of video inside Detroit police car that drove through a crowd of protesters. - DPD
  • DPD
  • Screen grab of video inside Detroit police car that drove through a crowd of protesters.

Detroit police released videos from inside two squad cars that drove through a crowd of protesters on Sunday.

Police Chief James Craig defended his officers' actions on Monday, saying they were surrounded by potentially violent protesters.




"They felt a clear and present threat, and they decided to leave the location," Craig told city council members today.

Protesters said they were peaceful and only responded because a squad car drove through the crowd of marchers.

Cell phone videos of a squad car appearing to plow through a crowd of protesters set off debates on social media Monday.

Detroit City Council is investigating the officers' actions. 

Protesters plan to gather outside the Fourth Precinct at 5 p.m. Monday to rally against the officers.



