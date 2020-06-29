Detroit police release videos of squad car driving through crowd of protesters

click to enlarge DPD

Screen grab of video inside Detroit police car that drove through a crowd of protesters.

Detroit police released this video from inside the squad car that drove through a group of protesters Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/0pzJbEH4Bj — Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) June 29, 2020

Here's a video of another Detroit police car that drove through a group of protesters Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/GIB7pJrWNX — Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) June 29, 2020

Detroit police released videos from inside two squad cars that drove through a crowd of protesters on Sunday.Police Chief James Craig defended his officers' actions on Monday, saying they were surrounded by potentially violent protesters."They felt a clear and present threat, and they decided to leave the location," Craig told city council members today.Protesters said they were peaceful and only responded because a squad car drove through the crowd of marchers.Cell phone videos of a squad car appearing to plow through a crowd of protesters set off debates on social media Monday.Protesters plan to gather outside the Fourth Precinct at 5 p.m. Monday to rally against the officers.