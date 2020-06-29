Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 29, 2020

Detroit City Council investigates cop who plowed through a crowd of protesters with a police SUV

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge Screen grab from a video of a police car plowing through a group of protesters. - ETHAN KETNER
  • Ethan Ketner
  • Screen grab from a video of a police car plowing through a group of protesters.

Detroit City Council launched an investigation into a police officer’s decision to plow his squad car through a crowd of protesters on Sunday night.

“What happened last night was not OK, and it needs to be addressed,” Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López said Monday. “I was very disturbed by the video I saw. It was a protest intended to bring together Black and brown communities.”



Videos posted on social media show protesters surrounding a police car before it sped off with several demonstrators on the hood and in front of the SUV. Several people were injured, and others were nearly run over.


Chief James Craig defended the officer’s actions, saying the two cops in the vehicle feared for their safety after protesters smashed the rear window and surrounded the cruiser. Craig claimed, without evidence, that several protesters were “armed with hammers,” an allegation that demonstrators adamantly deny.

“When that rear window was broken, the officers had to make decision,” Craig told council members. “They felt a clear and present threat, and they decided to leave the location.”

Craig said he, too, would have fled.

“I would have made any effort I would have to get out of harms way,” Craig said.

Protesters said the incident escalated when the police car drove through the peaceful crowd, narrowly clipping several people. Police typically allow protesters to march without intervening, but for reasons that remain unclear, officers on Sunday tried to prevent demonstrators from returning to a park.

"For whatever reason, someone felt it would be important to guide them in a more direct route," Craig said. "It caused the agitation to escalate."

Castañeda-López is requesting the police department to turn over all videos of the incident, saying Craig’s claims about what happened were not seen in the vides on social media.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib also denounced the incident.

"This is outrageous. Our Detroit residents fought hard to have an elected police commission to oversee abuse and misconduct by police," she wrote on Facebook. "Detroit Board of Police Commissioners: I hope you understand the gravity of this, especially if not fully investigated, documented, and addressed.
Just hearing those screams shook me. Enough with the silence."

Police have come under fire for firing rubber bullets, flash bang grenades, and tear gas in the early days of protests that began in late May over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Daughters of conservative Michigan candidate turn daddy issues into viral political power, beg voters not to vote for him Read More

  2. From Cape Town to Motortown Read More

  3. Coronavirus makes an unwelcome comeback in Michigan after two months of significant progress Read More

  4. Coronavirus cases rise for 6th straight day in Michigan, prompting fears of a resurgence Read More

  5. Black teen died after screaming 'I can't breathe' while restrained at a for-profit youth center in Kalamazoo, lawsuit states Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation