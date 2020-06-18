Ford claims new Bronco release date is coincidental. Nicole Brown Simpson's family is doubtful.

07/09/20. The Wild Returns. #FordBronco #BuiltWild pic.twitter.com/KQSPQrtdu7— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) June 13, 2020
Ford debuts the brand new Ford Bronco on July 9th. July 9th is also OJ Simpson’s bday. Ford claims they had no idea. Cmon son. pic.twitter.com/o31sA267N8— Big Rob ⚡️ (@BigRobEnergy) June 18, 2020
The Ford marketing team is BRILLIANT— Kimmy (@KimElanges) June 16, 2020
Ford Bronco will be unveiled July 9, OJ Simpson's birthday https://t.co/AMsw5cFR7A via @detroitnews
The new Ford Bronco will debut on July 9th.....OJ Simpson's birthday. Somebody at @ford has a wicked sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/Gq16eOsCGx— Kevin Brueck (@kevinbrueck) June 16, 2020
So since they’re releasing the new Ford Bronco on Oj’s birthday I wonder if it will come with a free pair of gloves in the glove box?— 🎼Senpai Papi 🥁 (@Txdrumr1) June 16, 2020
New Ford Bronco being released on OJ Simpson’s birthday is next level marketing.— Sebastian (@th3Crab) June 16, 2020
Releasing the new bronco on @TheRealOJ32 birthday is shallow cry for car sales @Ford. Maybe you could release all your vechicles on the birthdates of killers. And @Ford says it’s purely coincidental, yeah ok.— Jeremy Garvin (@jeremy_garvin79) June 16, 2020
OK, Ford, this is kinda effed up.— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) June 16, 2020
What's next, celebrate Jeffery Dahmer with a cookbook?https://t.co/qbfKXxgPCM
Not sure what Ford is saying by bringing back the Ford Bronco on OJ's birthday but I'm not a fan.— Elijah C 🦥 (@E_Cohen19) June 15, 2020
Ford unveiling the new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday is 2020 in a nutshell.— Matt Morlang (@MattMorlang) June 16, 2020
