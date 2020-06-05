Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

June 05, 2020 News & Views » News Hits

The number of people in the U.S. dead from COVID-19 could fill Michigan Stadium 

By
click to enlarge ANDREW HORNE, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Andrew Horne, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The number of people in the United States who have died from COVID-19 reached 108,064 on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To put that in perspective, think of Ann Arbor's Michigan Stadium, which has an official capacity of 107,601 — making it the largest stadium in the U.S.

