Friday, June 5, 2020

Election commission declines to consider removal of Prosecutor Worthy from ballot, lawsuit to follow

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. - PHOTO VIA WAYNE COUNTY
  • Photo via Wayne County
  • Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The Wayne County Election Commission on Friday declined to consider removing Prosecutor Kym Worthy from the ballot for allegedly violating state election law.

Worthy’s opponent, Victoria Burton-Harris, alleged the prosecutor failed to file her post-election statement as required by law. In Worthy’s Affidavit of Identity, she attested that she had filed “all” requisite statements by March 20.



Since the affidavit was false, Burton-Harris argued that Worthy had perjured herself and therefore cannot be certified as a candidate for Wayne County prosecutor.

But the commission insisted it does not have the authority to decide on the issue, and it did not say who does.

Burton-Harris, a popular defense attorney and civil rights advocate, said she’s filing a lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court in an attempt to get Worthy removed from the ballot.

“As we’ve seen in the past in Wayne County, power protects power,” Burton-Harris said. “We either have laws or we don’t.”

Burton-Harris’ attorney Jim Kelly added, “This is not over.”

