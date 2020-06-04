Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Someone put a Black Lives Matter shirt on the statue of Orville Hubbard, Dearborn's segregationist mayor

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 10:19 AM

Folks, racism is officially canceled. Even Dearborn's racist former mayor Orville Hubbard now supports Black Lives Matter.

Someone put a BLM shirt over the statue of Dearborn's longest-serving mayor, which was relocated from city hall to the Dearborn Historical Museum in 2017. The museum posted a photo of it on Instagram on Wednesday.




Hubbard, who served from 1942 to 1978, was known as one of most outspoken segregationists this side of the Mason-Dixon line. The statue drew renewed criticism following the violent clash over Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan artificially inflated its coronavirus testing numbers Read More

  2. Detroit Police kneeled for the cameras minutes after arresting about 100 peaceful protesters Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer calls for reform as police brutality protests rage on Read More

  4. Owner of flooded Michigan dam used it as tax shelter, ignored federal regulators, according to report Read More

  5. Bedrock denies claim it boarded up some tenants' windows and not others amid Black Lives Matter protests Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation