Thursday, June 4, 2020
Someone put a Black Lives Matter shirt on the statue of Orville Hubbard, Dearborn's segregationist mayor
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Folks, racism is officially canceled. Even Dearborn's racist former mayor Orville Hubbard now supports Black Lives Matter.
Someone put a BLM shirt over the statue of Dearborn's longest-serving mayor, which was relocated from city hall to the Dearborn Historical Museum in 2017. The museum posted a photo of it on Instagram on Wednesday.
Hubbard, who served from 1942 to 1978, was known as one of most outspoken segregationists this side of the Mason-Dixon line. The statue drew renewed criticism following the violent clash over Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.
