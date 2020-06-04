Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Prosecutor Worthy is ineligible to run for reelection, her opponent alleges in complaint to election officials

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. - PHOTO VIA WAYNE COUNTY
  • Photo via Wayne County
  • Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The Wayne County Election Commission is meeting Friday morning to consider a challenge to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s candidacy for reelection.

click to enlarge Victoria Burton-Harris. - COURTESY OF VICTORIA BURTON-HARRIS
  • Courtesy of Victoria Burton-Harris
  • Victoria Burton-Harris.
Worthy’s opponent, Victoria Burton-Harris, alleges the prosecutor failed to file her post-election statement as required by law. In Worthy’s Affidavit of Identity, she attested that she had filed “all” requisite statements by March 20.



“Since the affidavit of identity contains a false statement, she cannot be certified as a candidate for the office of Wayne County Prosecutor for the August 4, 2020 Primary Election,” Burton-Harris says in a complaint to the Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett and Wayne County Election Commission.

“My filing with the Wayne County Clerk’s Office was correct in all respects and follows all the requirements of Michigan Election Laws,” Worthy wrote in a statement to Metro Times. “I look forward to being on the ballot and continuing to fight vigorously for the citizens of Wayne County.”

Burton-Harris said the law is clear: Worthy cannot be certified as a candidate because the affidavit contains a false statement.

"Not only does her false statement render her ineligible to appear on the ballot in August, but her failure to file a post-election statement is a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine, 93 days in jail, or both," Burton-Harris tells Metro Times.

Burton-Harris, a popular defense attorney and civil rights advocate, is Worthy’s only primary election opponent.

A native of Flint, Burton-Harris earned her B.A. in political science and African-American studies from the University of Michigan and then received her law degree from Wayne State University Law School. Burton-Harris created McCaskey Law in downtown Detroit, where she served as an advocate for young people, community organizers, abused women, and victims of police brutality.

“Victoria is running for county prosecutor to be that progressive gatekeeper; a prosecutor who believes in justice for all; a prosecutor who will establish practices that promote the goals of individualized justice without producing unfair disparities among similarly situated defendants and victims of crime; a prosecutor who is transparent and accountable to the people; a prosecutor that truly prioritizes public safety,” her election website reads.

Burton-Harris lives in Detroit with her husband Robert Burton-Harris, who serves as a public defender, their 2-year-old son Langston James (in honor of Langston Hughes and James Baldwin), and their dog Sasha.

Burton-Harris is requesting that Wayne County Election Commission member Eric Sabree, the county’s treasurer, recuse himself because he has several conflicts of interest: He endorsed Worthy; his daughter was employed by Worthy as an assistant prosecuting attorney; Worthy endorsed Sabree’s reelection campaign; and Worthy voted to appoint Sabree to the position of treasurer when it became vacant.

The 10 a.m. Election Commission meeting is open to the public via Zoom. The Meeting ID is 988 6150 0065.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan artificially inflated its coronavirus testing numbers Read More

  2. Detroit Police kneeled for the cameras minutes after arresting about 100 peaceful protesters Read More

  3. Shelby Twp. Police Chief investigated for allegedly glorifying police brutality in social media posts Read More

  4. Detroit Police have change of heart and ignore curfew, escort Black Lives Matter marchers Read More

  5. Gov. Whitmer calls for reform as police brutality protests rage on Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation