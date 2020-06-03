Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Gov. Whitmer calls for reform as police brutality protests rage on

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MICHIGAN EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

As massive nationwide demonstrations against police brutality spread across the country — and as police officers respond to them in some cases with even more brutality — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for reform measures, including implicit bias training, de-escalation techniques, and requiring officers to intervene when they see other officers use excessive force, among others.

Whitmer announced the proposals Wednesday.



“The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor were a result of hundreds of years of inequity and institutional racism against Black Americans,” she said in a statement. “Here in Michigan, we are taking action and working together to address the inequities Black Michiganders face every day. That’s why I'm calling on Michigan police departments to strengthen their training and policies to save lives and keep people safe. I am also ready to partner with the Michigan Legislature and law enforcement officials to pass police reform bills into law.”

“We recognize the shortcomings of the systems in place today — systems that have left Black, Latino, and other communities of color feeling underserved, even threatened by law enforcement,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “People across Michigan have been calling for changes to police practices, and these actions are clear steps in the direction of needed reform. We are not done, and we strongly encourage cities and counties to adopt and enact local measures that build trust, accountability, and a comprehensive, non-discriminatory experience of safety for everyone in our state.”

Other actions Whitmer is taking include new comprehensive reporting on the use of force by police departments and support of Senate Bill 945, which would require recurring training and mental health screenings for all officers.

Additionally, Michigan State Police has created an Equity and Inclusion Officer position within the department and a goal to increase diversity within its ranks by boosting the non-white trooper applicant pool to 25 percent and the female trooper applicant pool to 20 percent.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit Police kneeled for the cameras minutes after arresting about 100 peaceful protesters Read More

  2. Bedrock denies claim it boarded up some tenants' windows and not others amid Black Lives Matter protests Read More

  3. Owner of flooded Michigan dam used it as tax shelter, ignored federal regulators, according to report Read More

  4. Detroit police turned violent, firing tear gas and flash grenades into a peaceful crowd on Sunday Read More

  5. 16-year-old protester helped prevent a potentially violent clash between protesters and Detroit cops Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation