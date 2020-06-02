Bedrock denies claim it boarded up some tenants' windows and not others amid Black Lives Matter protests

View this post on Instagram
@bedrockdetroit Did we miss the memo? Will our shop be boarded up as well?? OUR businesses matter. SMALL businesses matter. BLACK businesses matter. In times like these, it’s more important than ever to protect and support our homegrown and minority owned businesses. Equitable development is key. A united front is critical to move the city and the nation forward together. To leave ANY of us exposed, is to leave ALL of us exposed. Submitted with love. 🖤#blackbusinessmatters #smallbusinessmatters
