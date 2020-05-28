Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 28, 2020

News Hits

Detroit now has a psychiatric urgent care due to the rise in mental health concerns amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

As more than 100,000 Americans have died due to the coronavirus and a record number of 36 million unemployment claims have been filed in the two months since the pandemic began sweeping the country, another crisis looms: mental health.

A recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nearly half of Americans have reported that the coronavirus pandemic has harmed their mental health due to anxiety and depression relating to general instability, financial insecurity, uncertainty, and isolation. In April, a federal emergency emotional distress hotline operated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration saw an 1,000% increase in texts in April alone, with more than 20,000 people contacting the number.



The crisis is hitting here at home, too. Since reporting the state's first confirmed cases in March, Michigan coronavirus deaths have exceeded 5,000.

To help serve metro Detroiters with mental health concerns, the team at Northeast Integrated Health has opened a psychiatric urgent care in Detroit, offering a range of services six days a week.

“People living with mental illness face additional challenges dealing with COVID-19 from managing anxiety, understanding social isolation to accessing healthcare and medications,” CEO and president of NIH Sherry McRill told Michigan Chronicle. “Opening an urgent care facility is an accessible alternative to meet the unique needs of individuals and decrease emergency room experiences and potential COVID-19 exposure.”

The urgent care, located at 1800 E. Warren Ave., Detroit, offers walk-in services and bills itself as a judgment-free zone for those experiencing anxiety, depression, grief, or suicidal thoughts. The center, which provides crisis intervention as well as medication reviews and psychiatric assessments, can also assist those in need of peer support or non-ER transport.

Northeast Integrated Health's psychiatric urgent care is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
To learn more, call 313-824-5623 or visit nihdetroit.org.

Additionally, if you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741) which provides free and confidential emotional support 24/7.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan artificially inflated its coronavirus testing numbers Read More

  2. Video of white Washtenaw cop punching Black woman incites public outrage and an internal investigation Read More

  3. Owner of flooded Michigan dam used it as tax shelter, ignored federal regulators, according to report Read More

  4. Controversial group to host 'Freedom Festival' in Newaygo in defiance of Michigan's stay-at-home order Read More

  5. This Whitmer boating controversy is dumb Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation