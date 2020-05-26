Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Michigan expands coronavirus testing criteria amid loosened social-distancing measures

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 7:19 PM

click to enlarge STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded the criteria for coronavirus testing Tuesday as more people come into contact with each other under loosened social-distancing measures.

Whitmer’s latest executive order makes testing available to people who have mild symptoms, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19, have been working outside their home for at least 10 days, or reside in a congregate setting, such as a nursing home, jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp. Doctor's orders are no longer required at any of the 250 testing sites across the state.



“We need to keep working to expand testing and require people who test positive to isolate from others so we can prevent community spread,” Whitmer said at a news conference Tuesday. “It’s crucial that residents who are at risk of catching this virus get tested. We’re working incredibly hard to make it easier for everyone to get tested.”

To reopen more of the economy, Whitmer has set a goal of 15,000 tests a day. The state averaged 12,200 diagnostic tests a day so far this month, after taking into account that it had artificially inflated the number of tests by combining two different types of testing, which is more than double the number of daily tests in April.

Widespread testing is critical to identifying outbreaks and quickly containing them as more people get back to work.

daily_covid-19_tests_in_michigan.png
The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continues to plummet. In the past week, the state averaged 393 new cases a day, compared to nearly 1,700 a day in the first week of April. The average number of daily COVID-19 deaths in the past week was 36, compared to 134 in mid-April.

New coronavirus cases are down in every county in the state, and hospitals are no longer overwhelmed. In the past month, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has fallen from 2,757 to 953.

daily_coronavirus_cases_in_michigan.png
Also on Tuesday, Whitmer addressed news reports about her husband asking a docking business in Elk Rapids whether his boat dock would be installed faster if he was the spouse of the governor. She said her husband made “a failed attempt at humor.”

“Knowing it wouldn’t make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue,” Whitmer said. "To be honest, I wasn’t laughing either. He regrets it. I wished it wouldn’t have happened."

Whitmer also discussed armed rallies and death threats against her on social media, as first reported by Metro Times.

"My family has had men with automatic weapons standing in view of our front window outside of our home,” Whitmer said. “We have read the vile things people have written in response to my Stay Home Stay Safe order. My daughters have seen the likeness of their mother hung from a noose of an effigy. We have weathered demonstrations that were egged on or participated in by some sitting Republican leaders. Even my neighbors have been terrorized as they tried to enjoy their Memorial Day in Antrim County, despite the fact that I was 200 miles away.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan artificially inflated its coronavirus testing numbers Read More

  2. This Whitmer boating controversy is dumb Read More

  3. Mayor Duggan offers Kwame Kilpatrick 'a fresh start' if he's released early from prison Read More

  4. White Boy Rick set to be released from a Florida prison in July Read More

  5. Owners of dam flooding Midland ignored federal regulators for years Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation