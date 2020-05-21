Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Whitmer lifts ban on gatherings of 10 people or fewer, eases other restrictions

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a news conference Thursday. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a news conference Thursday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday immediately lifted the ban on gatherings of 10 people or fewer, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Whitmer also announced that she’s allowing retail businesses and auto dealerships to reopen by appointment beginning Tuesday. And on May 29, health care providers can resume nonessential medical, dental, and veterinary procedures.



The easing of more restrictions comes as the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continues to decline statewide.

“I want to remind everyone to be safe. You can take the boat out, you can have a beer and grill some burgers, or have a water balloon fight with your children,” Whitmer said at a news conference Thursday. “But please remember to stay safe.”

Whitmer also said she plans a “short-term, temporary” expansion of her stay-at-home order, which first went into effect on March 24. Republicans in the state Legislature have claimed that the order is illegal because lawmakers did not approve extending her emergency order that allows her to unilaterally impose restrictions. The conflict will likely be hashed out in court.

Earlier this week, Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in the Upper Peninsula and 17 northern counties. On May 7, Whitmer lifted restrictions on the construction and real estate industries, and in late April, the governor began allowing some retailers to reopen for curbside pickup or delivery.

Whitmer cautioned residents to continue wearing masks and frequently washing their hands.

“This virus is still present in Michigan, so when you’re celebrating, do it wisely,” she said. “We can't drop our guard and run the risk of a second wave.”

Whitmer said it may be another two weeks before she lifts additional restrictions.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Owners of dam flooding Midland ignored federal regulators for years Read More

  2. Study ranks Michigan among the top states for coronavirus response — despite being a hotspot Read More

  3. Trump threatens to withhold funding to Michigan over false claim about absentee ballots Read More

  4. Controversial group to host 'Freedom Festival' in Newaygo in defiance of Michigan's stay-at-home order Read More

  5. Detroit’s annual fireworks show won't be canceled after all Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation