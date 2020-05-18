Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 18, 2020

Whitmer lifts some coronavirus restrictions in northern Michigan and U.P. as new cases plummet

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a news conference Monday. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a news conference Monday.

As the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan continues to plummet, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she’s relaxing some restrictions in northern part of the state.

Starting Friday, bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in the entire U.P. and in 17 northern Michigan counties. The businesses must also provide COVID-19 training to workers, keep groups at least six feet from each other, and require servers to wear face coverings.



click to enlarge The loosened restrictions were in regions 8 and 6. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • The loosened restrictions were in regions 8 and 6.

“This is a big step, and it’s right before the holiday weekend,” Whitmer said at a news conference Monday. “I want encourage everyone to stay smart and stay safe. Keep your wits about you. Let’s not all go rushing out and force a closure eventually. We want to keep moving forward.”

She added, “If we get this right, then we can take the next step and the next step.”

By all measures, Michigan is gaining control of the coronavirus. The state reported 24 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing its total to 4,915. In mid-April, the state was averaging 148 new deaths a day.

On Sunday, Detroit reported no new deaths for the first time since mid-March.

click to enlarge daily_coronavirus_deaths_in_michigan-4.png

New coronavirus cases have also fallen dramatically, with 773 reported Monday, and 513 of them were in prisons. In the first week of April, the state was averaging nearly 1,300 a day.

Hospitals, which were overwhelmed in March and April, now have a lot more space. For 35 straight days, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has declined, dropping from 3,636 on April 10 to 1,075 on Monday. During the same period, the number of people on ventilators has shrunk from 1,441 to 418.

inpatients_critical_care_and_ventilators-3.png

The state has also significantly ramped up its testing capacity. In the past week, the state averaged more than 16,400 tests a day, compared to 5,700 a day in April. The goal is to reach 25,000 tests a day, which will enable the state to more quickly identify outbreaks.

Whitmer was vague about her plans to lift restrictions in other parts of the state, saying she’s keeping a close eye on the numbers.

“Please keep staying safe at home,” Whitmer said. “If we keep doing what we have been … we can begin thinking about reengaging sectors in the lower parts of our state.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said the stay-at-home order “has worked, and thousands of lives have been saved.”

“Let’s all continue to use caution so that we do not see a second wave of cases and deaths,” Khaldun said.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Whitmer becomes target of dozens of threats on private Facebook groups ahead of armed rally in Lansing Read More

  2. ICYMI: Metro Times report on violent anti-Whitmer Facebook groups is making waves Read More

  3. Detroit man charged with making alleged death threats against Gov. Whitmer and AG Nessel Read More

  4. Michigan is a long way from returning to normal, despite progress in coronavirus battle, Whitmer cautions Read More

  5. Eastern Market's Flower Day is a go — but it'll be online Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation