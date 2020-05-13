Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

News Hits

Michigan aims to save $80 million by temporarily furloughing 31,000 employees through July

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan

The State of Michigan announced Wednesday that it would temporarily lay off more than half of all state employees to compensate for the state's growing deficit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that those 31,000 employees expected to be impacted — which do not include state-employed frontline workers, such as law enforcement, corrections officers, and those in veterans services — will take two furlough days off each bi-weekly pay period starting May 17 and will be active through July 25. The reduced hours will allow employees to collect partial unemployment, a federal program they will be automatically enrolled in.



The layoffs are expected to result in an $80 million wage savings for the state.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19, it’s clear that we’re facing unprecedented challenges that will lead to serious budget implications for the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said in a press release. “Utilizing this federal program keeps state employees working so they can continue to provide critical services to Michiganders and protects their paychecks so they can continue to support their families.”

Furloughed employees will not lose their health insurance or other benefits. Those state workers at high-level managerial positions will not be eligible for partial unemployment benefits but will have to take a furlough day every other pay period.

According to the release, Whitmer, too, agreed to a 10% pay cut through the rest of the fiscal year, and her executive staff and cabinet's pay has been reduced by 5%.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus outbreak spreads from metro Detroit to Trump country in Michigan Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer becomes target of dozens of threats on private Facebook groups ahead of armed rally in Lansing Read More

  3. Why did Michigan get hit by the coronavirus harder than its neighbors? Read More

  4. Cellphone data shows protesters dispersed across Michigan, raising concerns of spreading coronavirus Read More

  5. Some Michiganders are losing their shit for being told to wear face masks at stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation