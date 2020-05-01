Trump calls armed protesters in Michigan 'very good people,' says Gov. Whitmer should 'make a deal'

A sign currently on the lawn: pic.twitter.com/sPqeCfVUQ0— Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 30, 2020
Front of the Capitol views at the Lansing, MI protest pic.twitter.com/3eDfdUVkLK— Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020
Views from the protest in Lansing, MI right now pic.twitter.com/YC0Xyyd1MP— Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020
Today at Michigan's State Capitol.— Bryan Newland (@RealBNewland) April 30, 2020
I'm old enough to remember when Black teenagers were beaten or shot for: carrying cigars, toy guns, breathing...
But please, carry on with your armed blockade of the seat of State government. pic.twitter.com/Nvhh8isRjQ
The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020
