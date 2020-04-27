Michigan's coronavirus death toll reaches 3,407, with more than 38,000 positive cases

click to enlarge
Michigan reported 92 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state total to 3,407.
In the past two weeks, the state has averaged 128 new deaths a day.
The state now has more than 38,000 positive cases, up 432 in the past day.
There are positive signs: Over the past two weeks, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 declined 33%, from 3,986 to 2,667. During the same period, the number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator has fallen from 1,365 to 832, a 33% decrease.
Detroit, the epicenter of the coronavirus in Michigan, reported 25 new coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 946. That’s more than all of Ohio. The city also has more than 8,600 confirmed infections.
Wayne County now has 1,662 deaths and 15,872 positive cases.
Oakland County’s death toll increased by 11, pushing its total to 631. The state’s second largest county now has nearly 6,800 positive cases.
In Macomb County, the number of deaths rose from 520 to 527. The county now has 5,245 positive cases.
Only five counties — all in the Upper Peninsula — have not yet reported a positive case.
The coronavirus, which has hit southeast Michigan the hardest, continues to spread throughout the state. Genesee County has the most outside of metro Detroit, with 1,483 cases and 165 deaths.
Over the past two weeks, the number of inmates who tested positive in Michigan-run jails has skyrocketed from 370 to 1,048. During the same period, the number of deaths increased from eight to 37.
In Michigan, where 13.6% of the population is Black, 41% of the coronavirus patients who died were African American. A third of the state's coronavirus patients are Black. White people account for 44% of the deaths and 32% of the positive cases.
The coronavirus has infected people of all ages: 2% are 0 to 19 years old, 9% are 20 to 29, 13% are 30 to 39, 16% are 40 to 49, 19% are 50 to 59, 18% are 60 to 69, 12% are 70 to 79, and 11% are 80 and older.
The youngest person to die was 5 years old, and the oldest was 107, with an average age of death at 74.2 years old. Of those who died, 1% were 5 to 29, 1% were 30 to 39, 4% were 40 to 49, 9% were 50 to 59, 19% were 60 to 69, 28% were 70 to 79, and 39% were 80 and older.
The death rate is higher for men, who make up 55% of the fatalities but 45% of the positive cases.
Globally, there are more than 3 million coronavirus cases in 185 countries, and nearly 210,000 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
. The U.S. has more positive cases than any other country in the world, with more than 979,000 confirmed infections and 55,563 deaths.
You can read why the coronavirus hit Michigan harder than its neighboring states in this week's issue
.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.