Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 27, 2020

Half of Detroiters fear they'll run out of money within 3 months because of coronavirus lockdown, survey shows

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge People wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 in downtown Detroit. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • People wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 in downtown Detroit.

About half of Detroiters believe they are likely to go broke in the next three months if the coronavirus lockdown continues for that long and there’s no financial assistance to families, according to a new survey from the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Communities Study.

One in five Detroiters say they "definitely" will run out of money.

"The DMACS survey results show Detroiters are not only concerned for their health but also their economic well-being during this pandemic," Jeffrey Morenoff, one of the faculty research leads for DMACS and director of the Population Studies Center at University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, says in a news release. "We hope early insights into how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting Detroiters can help inform policy responses that directly address the community's needs."

The economic lockdown is having a disproportionate impact on Detroit, where a third of the population is impoverished. Many Detroiters relied on lower-paying jobs that were eliminated because working from home is not an option.



About 35% of Detroiters have lost their jobs in the midst of the pandemic, compared to about 25% in all of Michigan, according to the poll. The job losses disproportionately impacted parents of younger children, people with lower incomes and less education, people of color, and people under 30 years old.

"The survey results show racial disparities in who has the financial means to weather this crisis as well as who is able to socially isolate and alter their work activities to help prevent the coronavirus spread," Lydia Wileden, a University of Michigan doctoral candidate who analyzed the survey data, says in a news release. "Responses to the pandemic in Detroit need to take into account those disparities and include all residents in the recovery from this economic disruption."

The survey also found that Detroiters are most worried about “being able to care for family and friends and getting the health care they need during the coronavirus pandemic, even more so than having a place to live and access to transportation.”

Many of the Detroiters who were surveyed said the top priorities of governments should be providing cash assistance to families and access to health care.

Statewide, more than 1 million Michigan residents are receiving unemployment assistance after losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

“We are working hard to provide emergency financial assistance to those affected by COVID-19, with more than 1 million Michiganders receiving benefits,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio says in a news release. “While Michigan’s unemployment system appears to be outpacing the rest of the country in paying benefits, much work remains for those who still need help completing their claim. We will not rest until everyone receives the benefits they are entitled to.”
Related Why did Michigan get hit by the coronavirus harder than its neighbors?
Why did Michigan get hit by the coronavirus harder than its neighbors?
By Steve Neavling
Local News
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan state senator wore Confederate flag face mask to session over Whitmer's emergency orders Read More

  2. Why did Michigan get hit by the coronavirus harder than its neighbors? Read More

  3. Study ranks Michigan among the top states for coronavirus response — despite being a hotspot Read More

  4. EXCLUSIVE: Audio shows Governor Rick Snyder’s ‘fixer’ lied about warnings Snyder and his administration received on ‘toxic’ Flint water, attempted to pay off sick Flint couple, and the mystery of the stolen Flint pipe Read More

  5. Northern Michigan could have high coronavirus death rate Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation