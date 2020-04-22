Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Whitmer expects 'short-term extension' on stay-at-home order as coronavirus death toll reaches 2,813

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent press conference. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent press conference.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday to expect a “short-term extension” of her stay-at-home order as the state continues to report more than 100 new coronavirus deaths a day.

“We’re starting to see the curve flattening,” Whitmer said at a news conference Wednesday. “We’re saving lives.”

Whitmer said the social-distancing measures won’t go away anytime soon, but will be lifted in "waves."

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” she said. “There will be some version of a stay-at-home order for awhile.”



One of the biggest hurdles to reopening the economy is a shortage of diagnostic tests. Over the past month, the state averaged 4,500 daily diagnostic tests.

“We think we need to get to about 15,000 tests to get a better understanding of who is infected in the state,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief public health officer, said Wednesday.

The state reported 113 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,813.

Michigan now has nearly 34,000 positive coronavirus cases, up 999 in the past day.

More than a third of the new deaths occurred in Wayne County, bringing its total to 1,319 fatalities. The county has 14,561 positive cases, up 306 in the past day.

In Detroit, the number of deaths rose from 716 to 733, one of the smallest one-day increases in the past month.

“The overall trends look good,” Mayor Mike Duggan said at a news conference on Wednesday. “All of the numbers are headed in the right direction.”

One troubling spot in Detroit is nursing homes, where city health officials are now testing every resident and patient. Since the outbreak, 129 nursing home residents and staff members have died.

Macomb County reported 28 new deaths, bringing its total to 473. The county also has 4,251 positive cases, up 106 in the past day.

In Oakland County, the number of deaths rose from 506 to 529. The county reported 120 new positive cases, bringing its total to 6,021.

The coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate inside Michigan-run jails. In the past 10 days, the number of inmates who tested positive rose from 364 to 655, a 79.9% increase. During the same period, the number of deaths jumped from eight to 25.

Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline, falling from 3,636 on April 1o to 3,305 on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator has fallen from 1,441 on April 10 to 1,065 on Wednesday, a 26.1% decrease.

“Hospitals are now discharging more patients than they are admitting,” Khaldhun said.

But, she emphasized, "We're not yet out of the woods. We are closely monitoring the entire state."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why did Michigan get hit by the coronavirus harder than its neighbors? Read More

  2. Michigan's coronavirus deaths surge as older cases are added to tally Read More

  3. Whitmer defends stay-at-home order as coronavirus deaths continue to decline in Michigan Read More

  4. 'Operation Gridlock' organizers chide protesters for getting out of their cars, say there will be no more rallies Read More

  5. Gov. Whitmer says coronavirus choices have been 'gut-wrenching' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation