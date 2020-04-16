Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 16, 2020

News Hits

Whitmer partners with Midwestern governors to coordinate reopening regional economy following coronavirus outbreak

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan

So far, President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic has included forming an advisory team that includes his daughter and son-in-law (naturally) and, umm, WWE's Vince McMahon. And while many business leaders and experts think Trump's stated goal of opening the economy back up on May 1 is impossible without mass testing, governors have taken it upon themselves to come up with their own plans.

Here in the Midwest, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday a coordinated regional effort, which also includes Mike DeWine of Ohio, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tim Walz of Minnesota, JB Pritzker of Illinois, Eric Holcomb of Indiana, and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

In a press release, the governors declined to set a timeline to reopen the economy, but said a decision would be made that "that prioritizes our workers’ health" and that sectors would likely return in phases instead of reopening all at once.

"Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens," the governors said in a statement. "We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education."



The statement continues, "We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet."

The governors said that though the effort will be coordinated, that doesn't mean the states will take the same steps at the same time. Factors include stabilizing the rate of new infections and hospitalizations, an enhanced ability to test and trace the virus, capacity to handle another potential outbreak, and implementing best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

"Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal," the statement says. "We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing Read More

  2. There’s been a spike in people dying at home in cities like Detroit. That suggests coronavirus deaths are higher than reported. Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer chides protesters for defying social-distancing measures, possibly spreading the coronavirus Read More

  4. Oakland County deploys mobile morgues as coronavirus strains hospitals Read More

  5. Detroit's 1,000-bed TCF Center is only treating 8 coronavirus patients as hospitals overflow Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation