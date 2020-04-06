Beloved metro Detroit educator and poet Brenda Perryman dies of coronavirus

Detroit lost another legend yesterday. Brenda Perryman was incredible poet and one of the most encouraging souls I’ve ever met. Rest in Power.

Heartbroken that our Queen, TV Host, and community leader #BrendaPerryman has passed. She was an erudite educator, who poetically embodied brilliance and hope as big as her heart. Whether it was a text, phone call, or sage wisdom she never hesitated to share it with love.⁣ pic.twitter.com/CGDBRc2Dmk

RIP to a true force of nature. Drama teacher. Poet. Communicator. Someone who would tell it like it is with compassion and grace. Mentor. Leader. Class act. Take a bow. You showed us how it’s done. One of a kind. RIP Brenda Perryman. A victim of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/MJjDkgndd2

Simply devastated to hear about the passing of longtime Southfield educator Brenda Perryman. She was a longtime friend of my mom and dad, a lovely person who loved her students and she had a wonderful Tina Turner impersonation! COVID is very real. Please take care of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/zHrR5Yh598

I’m sure half of Detroit has a pic like this, and with good reason. Everyone had a seat at Brenda Perryman’s table, where she unabashedly lifted up our pursuits. We’ve lost another local champion. pic.twitter.com/zdFwHAQTwY

