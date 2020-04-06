Beloved metro Detroit educator and poet Brenda Perryman dies of coronavirus

I’m sure half of Detroit has a pic like this, and with good reason. Everyone had a seat at Brenda Perryman’s table, where she unabashedly lifted up our pursuits. We’ve lost another local champion. pic.twitter.com/zdFwHAQTwY— Aaron K. Foley (@aaronkfoley) April 6, 2020
Simply devastated to hear about the passing of longtime Southfield educator Brenda Perryman. She was a longtime friend of my mom and dad, a lovely person who loved her students and she had a wonderful Tina Turner impersonation! COVID is very real. Please take care of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/zHrR5Yh598— KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) April 6, 2020
RIP to a true force of nature. Drama teacher. Poet. Communicator. Someone who would tell it like it is with compassion and grace. Mentor. Leader. Class act. Take a bow. You showed us how it’s done. One of a kind. RIP Brenda Perryman. A victim of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/MJjDkgndd2— Robin Schwartz (@RobinSchwartzPR) April 6, 2020
Heartbroken that our Queen, TV Host, and community leader #BrendaPerryman has passed. She was an erudite educator, who poetically embodied brilliance and hope as big as her heart. Whether it was a text, phone call, or sage wisdom she never hesitated to share it with love. pic.twitter.com/CGDBRc2Dmk— Dr. Eddie Connor (@EddieConnorJr) April 6, 2020
Detroit lost another legend yesterday. Brenda Perryman was incredible poet and one of the most encouraging souls I’ve ever met. Rest in Power.— Solomon (@1anjohn) April 6, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Heartbroken💔 by the sudden passing of “Mrs. Perryman” ❤️as you were known by so many students, young people and mentorees. “Brenda Perryman” to family, friends, the education and artist community. This amazing light spirit 🌺would never allow any student to hold their head down for ANY reason, making sure to help lift it up high no matter what it took. Always a support for many, for me as I left home for the big lights in NYC at a very young age, and so nervous but ready to pursue my dreams. I embraced all the messages you sent through mom and the constant reminders that you were rooting for me which was always a great honor coming from an amazing accomplished artist and Queen such as yourself...You’ve inspired and saved lives and now your warmly in the arms of GOD.🕊 Sending pure LOVE to your family. I and so many others you have touched including my sisters promise to KEEP holding our heads up high no matter what... Rest in Freedom GEM 👑🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊
