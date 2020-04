Beloved metro Detroit educator and poet Brenda Perryman dies of coronavirus

I’m sure half of Detroit has a pic like this, and with good reason. Everyone had a seat at Brenda Perryman’s table, where she unabashedly lifted up our pursuits. We’ve lost another local champion. pic.twitter.com/zdFwHAQTwY — Aaron K. Foley (@aaronkfoley) April 6, 2020

Simply devastated to hear about the passing of longtime Southfield educator Brenda Perryman. She was a longtime friend of my mom and dad, a lovely person who loved her students and she had a wonderful Tina Turner impersonation! COVID is very real. Please take care of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/zHrR5Yh598 — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) April 6, 2020

RIP to a true force of nature. Drama teacher. Poet. Communicator. Someone who would tell it like it is with compassion and grace. Mentor. Leader. Class act. Take a bow. You showed us how it’s done. One of a kind. RIP Brenda Perryman. A victim of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/MJjDkgndd2 — Robin Schwartz (@RobinSchwartzPR) April 6, 2020

Heartbroken that our Queen, TV Host, and community leader #BrendaPerryman has passed. She was an erudite educator, who poetically embodied brilliance and hope as big as her heart. Whether it was a text, phone call, or sage wisdom she never hesitated to share it with love.⁣ pic.twitter.com/CGDBRc2Dmk — Dr. Eddie Connor (@EddieConnorJr) April 6, 2020

Detroit lost another legend yesterday. Brenda Perryman was incredible poet and one of the most encouraging souls I’ve ever met. Rest in Power. — Solomon (@1anjohn) April 6, 2020

Tributes from community leaders and former mentees have been pouring in since Sunday's news that Southfield educator, poet, and public access talk show host Brenda Perryman died on Sunday due to coronavirus complications.Perryman, a retired speech and drama at Southfield High School, was also a celebrated poet who authored ofu, andShe also was host ofon Detroit's WHPR network, where she conducted interviews and discussions with local community leaders and artists.“I am so saddened by the news of my dear friend Brenda Perryman passing away,” poet and activist jessica Care moore wrote on Facebook . “She was at my baby shower in Detroit & loved on me & my son when we moved back home. She had just asked me to do her tv show to promote my book. An educator, poet & true Detroit lover. We will miss you so much. This is unreal.”Over the years, Perryman also established herself as an educational speaker on women's inspirational issues, domestic violence, diabetes, and using poetry as a means of catharsis. She was also the recipient of several “Spirit of Detroit” Awards and had been previously acknowledged by the local NAACP chapter as its most outstanding member.Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence also took to Twitter to express condolences.“Your dedication to building up the community you served will never be forgotten.” Audra Kubat , singer-songwriter and founder of the Detroit House of Music project, hailed her mentor for her nurturing spirit and credits Perryman for being the first to encourage her to “take the stage” in high school.“She and I stayed in touch all these years. She would offer guidance when I needed it and she would listen when I had something to say,” Kubat wrote. “We shared a birthday — ‘my Gemini sister’ she would call me. I can’t believe you are gone. Too soon my friend — your laughter, love, and light shine still.”