Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

News Hits

Number of coronavirus deaths doubles in 2 days in Detroit as hospitals reach capacity

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Detroit reported 21 new coronavirus deaths – the largest increase yet – bringing the city’s total to 73.

The number of positive cases rose to 2,086, up 285 on Monday.

The increase comes as public health officials are bracing for exponential spikes in new cases and deaths for at least the next two weeks.



The number of deaths have more than doubled in two days, a troubling trend in a city with overwhelmed hospitals.

METRO TIMES
  • Metro Times

“Unfortunately we know several of our hospitals in the state, particularly in southeast Michigan, are at capacity,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health in Michigan, said in a news conference Monday. Based on the trajectory of the spread of this disease and the number of people who are requiring hospitalization, we need to utilize alternative nontraditional sites of care.”

Over the weekend, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Hall) will serve as a makeshift hospital for up to 900 overflow patients.

Public health officials are looking for additional alternative sites to treat COVID-19 patients as hospitals reach capacity and are running out of ventilators, beds, and personal protection gear like gloves, masks, hospital gowns, and hand sanitizer.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig and 69 of his employees have tested positive for coronavirus, with hundreds quarantined, as of Monday. Eight firefighters also have confirmed infections.

The city is dramatically increasing its testing capacity and is expected to receive 5,000 fast testing kits next week that produce results in 15 minutes, which Duggan called "a game changer.”

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” the mayor said. The city also administered more than 1,000 tests since it created a drive-through location at Michigan State Fairgrounds.

“We’re going to make testing available to every single person in this city who needs it,” Duggan said Monday.

State Rep. Isaac Robinson, a Detroit Democrat, died Sunday from a suspected coronavirus infection. His friend and colleague, state Rep. Tyrone Carter, also from Detroit, tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Other well-known Detroit figures who have been infected include Detroit community leader Marlowe Stoudamire, who died, and long-time civil rights activist Rev. Horace Sheffield III, who is recovering.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump approves deploying the National Guard in Michigan to help fight the coronavirus Read More

  2. Dr. Fauci says he's worried about coronavirus spread in Detroit Read More

  3. Michigan man busted selling toilet paper out of his car for $60 Read More

  4. State Rep. Isaac Robinson fought tirelessly for coronavirus victims until a suspected infection killed him Read More

  5. Michigan nurse shares tearful plea after 13-hour shift treating coronavirus patients Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit