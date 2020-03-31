Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

News Hits

Michigan man busted selling toilet paper out of his car for $60

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 10:13 AM

MIKE ARCURAGI
  • Mike Arcuragi

A sign propped up against a Ford Escape hatchback read, “Toilet tissue $60.00 a case, cash only.”

A 64-year-old Canton Township man is accused of selling the toilet paper in a Meijer parking lot along Ford Road in Canton Township on March 18. He’s expected to be charged with misdemeanor counts of soliciting, canvassing, and peddling during a May 5 arraignment, Hometownlife.com reports.

Mike Arcuragi spotted the man selling the toilet paper and couldn’t believe what he saw.



“I was in awe, I was shocked, I was mad,” he tells Metro Times. “I feel that it is people like this that gives a bad name to all mankind.”

Arcuragi added, “I wish people that do go into the stores would buy what they need and not hoard. They are not thinking of the next person but only of themselves.”

Arcuragi posted a photo of the toilet paper profiteer on Facebook, and it was shared nearly 4,000 times. 

The toilet paper suspect is just the latest profiteer accused of hoarding supplies for profit during the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dan Nessel announced her office received more than 2,00 complaints about price-gauging.

“Legal recourse is not the preferred option, but my office will take any necessary steps to determine whether reports of price-gouging are valid,” Nessel said in a statement. “Businesses must play by the rules and if a company is breaking the law, we will hold it accountable. Michigan consumers looking to buy products they need or to protect their health during this pandemic will not be subjected to excessively high prices.” 

