Gov. Whitmer asks medical personnel to come to Michigan to help fight coronavirus

As Michigan and Detroit become hotspots for the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted a video message on Twitter calling for out-of-state help."If you're a health professional anywhere in America, Michigan needs you," Whitmer said. "Detroit, Michigan needs you especially."Whitmer called on doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health professionals to register to come to Michigan to help fight the virus.On Sunday, Whitmer signed an executive order that relaxes Michigan's medical practice laws. The order makes it so that physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses are now allowed to treat patients without the supervision of a licensed physician, and health care students are allowed to help.More information is available at michigan.gov/fightcovid19 . The website is also seeking volunteers to donate blood and supplies, and to help the elderly.With nearly 6,500 confirmed coronavirus cases as of the last report, Michigan now ranks fourth in the U.S. in total confirmed infections, behind New York, New Jersey, and California. So far, 184 deaths have been reported in the state.A model from the University of Washington predicts that Michigan could see more than 3,000 coronavirus deaths by Aug. 4.

If you’re a medical professional anywhere in the United States, Michigan needs you. Please visit https://t.co/WZ51AQdAZw to volunteer to help the residents of our state fight #COVID19 . pic.twitter.com/Nl7Gp9uls4

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.