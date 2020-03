Michigan announces 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 65

Michigan health officials announced 12 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total number in the state to 65.The new cases are in Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, Ingham, Jackson, Leelanau and Ostego counties.With a testing shortage , the total number of cases is likely much higher than 65, the state acknowledges, because most sick people are not getting tested.Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the state has the capacity to test 115 people a day, with fewer than 1,000 testing kits left. State health officials hope the federal government will provide more kits by the end of the week.For the first time, Michigan broke down the number of cases by gender and age range. More men are testing positive than women, with males making up 58% of the cases.Older Michigan residents are testing positive at a higher rate than any other age range. Residents 60 and older make up 40% of the cases, and only two of the cases involve a child.Here’s the full breakdown of ages:▪ 0-19: 3%▪ 20-29: 12%▪ 30-39: 14%▪ 40-49: 17%▪ 50-59: 14%▪ 60-69: 28%▪ 70-79: 9%▪ 80 and older: 3%.Of the total cases, 25 people have been hospitalized, 32 have not, and eight of them are unknown.

