Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

News Hits

Michigan announces 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 65

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge A visualization of the coronavirus. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A visualization of the coronavirus.

Michigan health officials announced 12 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total number in the state to 65.

The new cases are in Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, Ingham, Jackson, Leelanau and Ostego counties.

With a testing shortage, the total number of cases is likely much higher than 65, the state acknowledges, because most sick people are not getting tested.



Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the state has the capacity to test 115 people a day, with fewer than 1,000 testing kits left. State health officials hope the federal government will provide more kits by the end of the week.

For the first time, Michigan broke down the number of cases by gender and age range. More men are testing positive than women, with males making up 58% of the cases.

Older Michigan residents are testing positive at a higher rate than any other age range. Residents 60 and older make up 40% of the cases, and only two of the cases involve a child.

Here’s the full breakdown of ages:

▪ 0-19: 3%
▪ 20-29: 12%
▪ 30-39: 14%
▪ 40-49: 17%
▪ 50-59: 14%
▪ 60-69: 28%
▪ 70-79: 9%
▪ 80 and older: 3%.

Of the total cases, 25 people have been hospitalized, 32 have not, and eight of them are unknown.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump unleashes unfounded criticism of Gov. Whitmer's handling of coronavirus outbreak Read More

  2. US Rep. Slotkin encourages small businesses economically hit by coronavirus to apply for SBA loans Read More

  3. Revelers pack bars in defiance of coronavirus warnings. Gov. Whitmer gets serious. Read More

  4. DDOT shuts down bus services after drivers refuse to work amid coronavirus fears Read More

  5. Michigan Democrats to propose safety net for employees affected by coronavirus closures Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...