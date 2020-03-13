Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

Friday, March 13, 2020

Amid coronavirus concerns, Reps. Tlaib, Dingell, and Kildee ask Congress to protect residents from high water bills and shutoffs

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell, and Dan Kildee sent a letter to congressional leaders imploring them to shield U.S. residents from high water bills and water shutoffs.

The request was made as Congress deliberates legislation pertaining to coronavirus concerns, according to a press release. Households all over the country, including in Detroit, are living without access to clean water, and a known prevention measure to slow the spread of the virus is routine handwashing.

“Water shutoffs disproportionately impact cities with higher rates of poverty, unemployment, and people of color,” the letter reads, according to the release. “In the city of Detroit, for example, 112,000 households had their water shut off between 2014 and 2018. In 2017 alone, it was estimated that one in 10 Detroiters experienced a shutoff. While in recent days the state of Michigan and Detroit have taken proactive measures to restore water service to communities during this crisis to mitigate health risks from the coronavirus, sadly, this issue spans well beyond Michigan. More communities across the U.S. will be facing the same challenges and must have the resources to act.”



The letter — which was signed by a dozen members of Congress — was sent directly to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

