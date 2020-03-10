Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Joe Biden lashes out at Detroit autoworker: 'You're full of shit,' then hushes aide

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM

click to enlarge Joe Biden. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Joe Biden.

Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at a pro-gun worker in Detroit on Tuesday, telling him he’s “full of shit” before hushing an aide who tried to intervene.

Biden was speaking at an auto plant when a worker in a hard hat claimed the presidential candidate was “actively trying to end our Second Amendment rights.”

Standing face-to-face with the worker, Biden responded, “You’re full of shit.”



When an aide tried to intervene, Biden told her, “No, now shush. Shush.”

Biden said he supports gun rights.

"I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge, my sons hunt," Biden said, pointing his finger at the worker. "I’m not taking your gun away at all."


It’s not the first time Biden lashed out at a voter during the campaign. In December, Biden called an Iowa man a “damn liar” during a heated exchange.
In New Hampshire, Biden called a woman “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

