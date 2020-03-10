Joe Biden lashes out at Detroit autoworker: 'You're full of shit,' then hushes aide

click to enlarge Shutterstock

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."



"I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at a pro-gun worker in Detroit on Tuesday, telling him he’s “full of shit” before hushing an aide who tried to intervene.Biden was speaking at an auto plant when a worker in a hard hat claimed the presidential candidate was “actively trying to end our Second Amendment rights.”Standing face-to-face with the worker, Biden responded, “You’re full of shit.”When an aide tried to intervene, Biden told her, “No, now shush. Shush.”Biden said he supports gun rights."I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge, my sons hunt," Biden said, pointing his finger at the worker. "I’m not taking your gun away at all."It’s not the first time Biden lashed out at a voter during the campaign. In December, Biden called an Iowa man a “damn liar” during a heated exchange.In New Hampshire, Biden called a woman “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”