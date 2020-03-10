Detroit rapper 42 Dugg charged for using gun at a gun range

-
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
-
42 Dugg.
42 Dugg has racked up tens of millions of views on his singles, “Dog Food” and “You Da One,” featuring Yo Gotti.
But this week, the 25-year-old Detroit rapper appeared in federal court for a gun possession charge.
The case dates back to November, when Dugg, née Dion Marquise Hayes, fired a 9mm Glock at Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta.
Federal agents learned that 42 Dugg and two others visited the gun range on Nov. 8 after receiving a tip. Surveillance video shows the rapper possessing, loading, and firing the pistol, according to the complaint.
The rapper is not allowed to possess a firearm due to convictions for carjacking and felony firearms possession in 2010. He is being held without bond in Detroit while federal agents plan to extradite him to Atlanta.
42 Dugg is scheduled to perform this weekend at Little Caesars Arena for the March Badness
tour, featuring appearances by Yo Gotti, Da Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and Kash Doll.
42 Dugg is signed jointly to Yo Gotti’s CMG label and Lil Baby’s 4FF Records.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.