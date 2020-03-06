Regional conference on diabetes education coming to Novi

click to enlarge
Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com
For 25 years, an annual event has been providing people who live with diabetes, their loved ones, and medical professionals with potentially life-saving information.
Taking Control of Your Diabetes, a national nonprofit organization, will present the TCOYD Conference and Health Fair at the Diamond Center at Suburban Showplace at 46100 Grand River Ave., in Novi, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.
The conference will feature some of the nation’s experts in diabetes care and management, as well as individualized Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes activities. The conference will present cutting-edge information on the latest diabetes-related technology, medications, and dietary advice.
Further, medical professionals can obtain important Continuing Medical Education credits for attendance.
The Taking Care of Your Diabetes Conference and Health Fair will feature free health screenings, cooking demos, fitness classes, and interactive exhibits. Lunch and snacks are included in the $25 ticket price.
According to the American Diabetes Association
, 1,055,253 people, or over 12% of Michigan’s population, live with diabetes. The organization estimates that there are over 2 million people who are prediabetic in the state.
Diabetes is a life-threatening disease which also has severe economic impacts for those who live with it. People with diabetes have medical expenses that are 2.3 times higher than healthy Michiganders.
The Taking Control of Your Diabetes conference will focus on a team approach to disease management, with a sense of togetherness and empowerment.
“We know people learn best when they’re having fun,” Dr. Steve Edelman, TCOYD founder and director, said. “Humor is our best way to educate and inspire people with diabetes to take a more active role in their health.”
Tickets to the event are $25 and can be purchased at TCOYD.org
. There is registration assistance for those who may be unable to pay by calling 800-998-2693.
