Bernie Sanders adds rallies in Dearborn and Ann Arbor ahead of Michigan primary

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Democratic 2020 presidential contender Bernie Sanders, who was endorsed by Metro Times
this week, has added two more Michigan rallies ahead of the state's primary election.
Sanders added the rallies in Dearborn and Ann Arbor, for a total of four upcoming events:
• 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Detroit's TCF Center (Hall C and D)
• 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Dearborn’s Salina Intermediate School
• 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Grand Rapids' Calder Plaz
• 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Ann Arbor’s University of Michigan Diag
Attendees can RSVP for the Detroit event here
, the Dearborn event here
, the Grand Rapids event here
, and the Ann Arbor event here
.
The state's primary is Tuesday, March 10.
Michigan is a closely watched battleground state with 125 Democratic delegates at stake. Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton
in Michigan's primary in 2016, garnering 49.8 percent of the votes (65 delegates) to Clinton's 48.3 percent (58 delegates).
Sanders was the Democratic Party frontrunner before Super Tuesday. However, support for former Vice President Joe Biden since then has put him in the lead.
Sanders has made Michigan a priority in the past as well, taking the time to picket in solidarity with United Auto Workers who were striking in Hamtramck. He’s also previously held rallies in Warren and Detroit.
