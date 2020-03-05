How to spoil your ballot in Michigan if your candidate dropped out

click to enlarge
-
Shutterstock
-
Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at a recent debate. Only Sanders and Biden remain in the race.
On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially dropped out
of the 2020 presidential race, joining other former contenders Mike Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg.
Since this was the first election since Proposal 3
was enacted, which allows Michiganders to vote absentee ballot for any reason, many voters have already cast a ballot — which also means many voters have voted for a candidate who has since dropped out.
So what do you do if this happened to you?
In Michigan, you can spoil your ballot and cast a new one.
The first step is to contact your clerk's office and request a replacement ballot. Requests must be made in writing to your city or township clerk no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, or in person before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9. All final ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day on Tuesday, March 10.
You can find your local clerk and preview your ballot at michigan.gov/vote
. Confusingly, candidates who have dropped out will still appear on the ballot.
According to The Detroit News
, hundreds of thousands of voters have already cast their ballots. A recent poll
from The Detroit News
of 600 Democratic Party voters found that Joe Biden led Bernie Sanders in absentee ballots already cast by 33% to 13%, while 19% of absentee voters said they voted for Bloomberg, 6% said Warren, and 5% said Klobuchar.
The same poll found Biden leading Sanders in Michigan 29% to 22.5%.
Metro Times
endorsed Sanders for president this week. You can read our case here
.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.