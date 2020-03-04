News Hits

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

News Hits

Bernie Sanders to hold rallies in Detroit and Grand Rapids ahead of Michigan primary

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge Sen. Bernie Sanders. - ANDREW CLINE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Andrew Cline / Shutterstock.com
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Democratic 2020 presidential contender and Metro Times cover boy Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming back to Michigan for a pair of rallies ahead of the state's primary election.

Sanders will hold a rally at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Detroit's TCF Center (Hall C and D) and another at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Grand Rapids' Calder Plaza. Attendees can RSVP for the Detroit event here and the Grand Rapids event here.

Michigan's primary is Tuesday, March 10.

The state is a crucial battleground with 125 Democratic delegates at stake, which are divided proportionally. In 2016, Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan's primary in a stunning upset, earning 49.8 percent of the votes (65 delegates) to Clinton's 48.3 percent (58 delegates).

Sanders was the Democratic Party frontrunner heading into Super Tuesday, but a surge of support for former Vice President Joe Biden as other canidates dropped out put that lead into question. However, the final delegates from California have not been sorted yet and likely won't for a few days, which could put Sanders back in the lead.

Sanders' previous Michigan stops included joining the picket line in solidarity with striking United Auto Workers members in Hamtramck, and rallies at Macomb Community College in Warren and Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

You can read why Metro Times is feeling the Bern in this week's issue.

