News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 31, 2020

News Hits

Hazardous waste plant in Detroit with history of serious violations gets state approval to expand almost ninefold

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge US Ecology property area. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT, GREAT LAKES AND ENERGY
  • Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy
  • US Ecology property area.

A hazardous waste processing plant with a history of serious violations on Detroit’s east side has received state approval to drastically expand its toxic waste storage facilities.

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued the 10-year permit Wednesday to US Ecology over the strong opposition of residents.

Since September 2010, the plant at Georgia Street near the Hamtramck border has been cited more than 150 times for releasing excessive amounts of arsenic, cyanide, mercury, and other toxic chemicals into the city’s sewer system, according to a Free Press review of Great Lakes Water Authority records. The company also failed to properly explain past violations and provide solutions to avoid reoccurrences as required by its permit.



The permit, which took more than five years to obtain, allows US Ecology to “continue existing operations, construct and operate two new buildings for storage and treatment, and repurpose an existing building." Under the permit, the plant can increase its storage of toxic waste almost ninefold, from 76,118 gallons to 677,000 gallons.

The facility treats or stores heavy metals, sludge, pickle liquor, cyanide, hydrochloric acid, and even wastes containing low levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), according to EGLE records.

EGLE insisted it had no choice but to approve the expansion because the company has been in compliance. But records suggest otherwise.

The state approval comes a week after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the state’s first Environmental Justice Advisory Council, which is aimed at protecting residents.

Detroiters are disproportionately subjected to environmental contamination and have the highest rates of asthma in Michigan. Southwest Detroit is the most polluted area in the state and was the subject of a Metro Times cover story on Jan. 8.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Developers pull plug on apartment, condo projects in Detroit Read More

  2. Black students at Saline High School targeted by racial slurs on social media Read More

  3. Trump to deliver speech in Warren as polls show him struggling in Michigan Read More

  4. Here's what authorities seized at Michigan-Canada border crossings in 2019 Read More

  5. Due to technical difficulties, 911 was disabled in Michigan for a few hours Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...