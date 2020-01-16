Sen. Lucido is now under investigation for telling reporter sexist joke

click to enlarge senatorpetelucido.com

Sen. Peter Lucido.

Republican state Sen. Peter Lucido's sexist joke to a young reporter sparked an investigation into possible sexual harassment that could lead to disciplinary action including losing chairmanships or being asked to undergo sensitivity training.



Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) submitted a letter on Wednesday requesting that the Senate Business Office investigate whether Lucido's comments could be considered sexual harassment.



