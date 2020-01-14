Accuracy of breathalyzers thrown into question amid Michigan State Police investigation

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

Michigan State Police are investigating three contract employees who ensure the accuracy of breathalyzers used during traffic stops after authorities discovered "performance-related issues" and possible fraud.State police notified law enforcement officers across the state to stop using more than 200 breathalyzers from longtime vendor Intoximeters.The investigation focuses on three Intoximeters contract employees, who were responsible for certifying and calibrating Datamaster DMT breathalyzers to ensure they are accurate.Investigators said they suspect fraud after finding discrepancies in paperwork.Stopping the use of the breathalyzers "is an absolutely necessary move to safeguard the integrity of the criminal justice process," Michigan State Police Director Col. Joseph Gasper said in a news release."Upon learning of additional and more egregious discrepancies, I am no longer comfortable having police agencies using these instruments until we can be confident they are certified, calibrated and serviced according to state law and industry standard," Gasper says.In a letter to law enforcement officers across the state, state police said prosecutors have been alerted to the suspected fraudulent activity."Prosecutors with cases impacted by the contractor errors identified by the MSP have already been notified," Michigan State Police Maj. Greg Zarotney wrote to law enforcement officials. "However, out of an abundance of caution, we are examining all available data to determine if any additional tests are impacted by the contractor errors."The following law enforcement agencies were using breathalyzers with "possible discrepancies": Alpena County Sheriff's Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Detroit Detention Center, Montcalm County Sheriff's Department, Niles Police Department, Pittsfield Township Police Department, Tecumseh Police Department, and Van Buren County Sheriff's Department