Thursday, January 9, 2020

Poll: Trump trails 5 Democratic candidates in key battleground state of Michigan

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 10:03 AM

A new poll shows President Trump trailing five of the Democratic presidential candidates in Michigan — a key battleground state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds the biggest lead against Trump, 50 percent to 43 percent, according to the Glengariff Group poll provided to The Detroit News.

Former New City Mayor Mike Bloomberg held the second widest margin, leading Trump 47 percent to 41 percent.



U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders led Trump 49 percent to 45 percent, but that’s down from his 12-point advantage in May. Sanders has been endorsed by progressives in Michigan, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib and former gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounded out the Democratic candidates leading Trump, both of whom held 2-point advantages. Their leads are within the poll’s margin of error of plus-minus 4-percentage points.

In Michigan in 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by roughly 10,000 voters, or 0.25 percent of all ballots cast. The poll was conducted Jan. 3-7 and included 600 likely Michigan voters.

The survey mirrored results in an August EPIC-MRA survey, which showed four Democrats leading Trump.

